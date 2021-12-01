Shot fired when student robbed at gunpoint at Sam Rayburn High School

The victim wasn't injured and the 21-year-old suspect was quickly arrested by Pasadena ISD police officers.

PASADENA, Texas — It was a scary morning for some students at Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena.

A student was robbed at gunpoint on campus property near the archery building and track, according to Principal Vanessa Reyes.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the northeast corner of the school at 2121 Cherry Brook Lane.

In a message to parents, Reyes said the armed suspect ordered the student to hand over his cell phone and demanded his password. When the student refused, the gunman fired a shot into the air.

The victim wasn't hurt and managed to get away and run for help.

Pasadena ISD police officers quickly tracked down the suspect and took him into custody. They recovered the gun and the victim's phone.

He was identified as a 21-year-old but they haven't released his name. He faces aggravated robbery charges.

This is the full message sent to parents.

"I am calling to make you aware of a crime committed on campus property outdoors near the Archery building/Track. Thankfully, no students, or staff, were physically harmed as a result of this incident.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., one of our students was approached by a unknown adult who did not have permission to be on campus property. The adult proceeded to rob the student at gunpoint and reportedly fired one shot into the air. The student was able to flee the scene to safety without being physically harmed to report the incident to campus administration. The Administration and the Pasadena ISD Police Department immediately secured the scene, apprehended the suspect, and obtained custody of both the firearm involved in the incident and the student’s stolen property as well as has filed aggravated robbery charges with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.