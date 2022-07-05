Armed robbery ring busted after chase ends in SW Houston crash

An apartment complex's staircase was destroyed in the crash Saturday morning at Gessner and Gustine. Three robbery suspects were caught by officers afterward.

HOUSTON — A group of people suspected of pulling off a series of armed robberies across western Houston were caught by police early Saturday after leading officers on a chase that ended in a dramatic crash, police said.

The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. at an apartment at the corner of Gustine and Gessner.

Officers said they spotted a vehicle tied to a robbery and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off, leading them on a chase, according to Houston police.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed through a fence and into a stairwell of an apartment complex, and three people were taken into custody by officers.

No injuries were reported.

Before the crash, the people inside the vehicle began throwing guns out the window, and officers were able to recover multiple weapons afterward, according to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson. Crowson said officers were still looking for other weapons that may have been tossed.

Investigators said the trio may be tied to multiple robberies in the area and were looking into how many cases they may be part of.