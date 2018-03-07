HOUSTON – Armed robbers hit another hotel overnight getting away with an ATM in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, two armed male suspects wearing hoodies and masks came in and stole the ATM from the Hilton Houston Galleria Area Hotel around 3 a.m. Tuesday

The hotel is located in the 6700 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Mid West officers are investigating a robbery at 6700 Southwest Freeway. Two males took an ATM at gunpoint.202 pic.twitter.com/yGwpsARBIp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2018

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

It appears no one is hurt.

Police have not said how much money was stolen. They are checking surveillance video for more clues.

© 2018 KHOU