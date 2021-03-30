x
Armed robber targeted mom with 2 children in H-E-B parking lot, HCSO says

The victim was loading groceries in her car and her 8-year-old child and 6-month-old baby were with her.

HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed an H-E-B customer in far west Houston.

It happened around 11 a.m. on March 23 at the H-E-B on North Fry Road.

The woman was loading groceries in her car and her 8-year-old child and 6-month-old baby were with her.

She told police a man approached her and asked for money. He then raised his shirt to show her he had a pistol in the waistband of his pants.

The victim gave the suspect money and left in a white four-door sedan -- possibly a Toyota Avalon -- that has a black spare tire on the left passenger side. Surveillance images also show the car had two stickers on the right side of the rear window.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, about 6’ tall with long blond hair combed back and blue eyes. He appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

The suspect who robbed a woman at the H-E-B on Fry Road left in a white four-door sedan -- possibly a Toyota Avalon -- that has a black spare tire on the left passenger side, according to HCSO.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

