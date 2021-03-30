Armed robber targeted mom with 2 children in H-E-B parking lot, HCSO says

HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed an H-E-B customer in far west Houston.
It happened around 11 a.m. on March 23 at the H-E-B on North Fry Road.
The woman was loading groceries in her car and her 8-year-old child and 6-month-old baby were with her.
She told police a man approached her and asked for money. He then raised his shirt to show her he had a pistol in the waistband of his pants.
The victim gave the suspect money and left in a white four-door sedan -- possibly a Toyota Avalon -- that has a black spare tire on the left passenger side. Surveillance images also show the car had two stickers on the right side of the rear window.
The suspect is described as a thin white male, about 6’ tall with long blond hair combed back and blue eyes. He appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.