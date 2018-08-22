MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly exchanged gunfire with workers at a Porter business Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. deputies received reports of an active shooter at Denali Motor Sports on Loop 494 in Porter.

A manhunt is underway after the suspect, a Hispanic man in his 20s, fired gunshots at the business, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff says the suspect went to his car and pulled out a gun and fired it at employees.

An employee then returned fire, possibly shooting the suspect three times.

The man fled the scene in a white 2008 Chevrolet Caprice. The car had at least three bullet holes in the windshield and several in the door, deputies said.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Loop 494, according to deputies.

Precautionary lock downs at nearby schools have since been lifted.

We're told EMS was called out to check out one person at the business due to anxiety. No other injuries were reported.

