FBI: Bank robber wearing 'faux Armani' cap escapes in 'soccer mom car'

The guy robbed a bank in Katy and a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

HOUSTON — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is trying to track down the man who held up a bank in Katy last month. They're calling him the "Faux Armani Assailant."

Investigators said the masked bandit walked into the PNC Bank on Katy Ft. Bend Rd. around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 and threatened the tellers with a gun while demanding cash.

The robber escaped in what witnesses described as a "soccer mom" car.

He is believed to be in his late 30s to late 40s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 180 pounds. Witnesses said he had a "pointy nose" and carried a red/orange tote bag.

He was wearing:

White ballcap with the letters AX (Armani Exchange)

White baseball gloves

Thin black jacket with fleece collar

Tan or khaki sweater with a diamond pattern

Black "baseball turf shoes"

Black sunglasses

Black face mask

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information, call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.