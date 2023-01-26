Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston

Albert Titov was fishing at Galveston's East End on Jan. 17 when he was stabbed to death. On Wednesday, Armando Batista was arrested and charged with murder.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month.

According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was fishing on the island's East End on Jan. 17 when he was stabbed to death. At the time of the crime, investigators said they were searching for two men who were seen leaving the area in a white car.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects and on Wednesday, Armando Batista of Sugar Land was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Galveston County Jail and was being held on a $250,000 bond.

“The word evil couldn’t be more fitting for this predator," US Marshal for the Southern District of Texas T. Michael O’Connor said.

It's not clear if Titov knew Batista. Titov and his family moved to Texas from Ukraine, police said.