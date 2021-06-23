Argument leads to deadly shooting outside westside apartment complex

According to police, someone in the group shot the individual with a pistol before leaving the complex.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night at a westside apartment complex.

Officers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Westheimer. Police said a group of four men got into a fight with another man. According to police, someone in the group shot the victim with a pistol before leaving the complex.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Westside officers are at a shooting scene 11700 Westheimer. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/9JUym3WytO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 24, 2021

Officials do not know what led to the argument. They said it appears the men were at least acquaintances and do not believe this was a random interaction.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).