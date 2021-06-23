Argument leads to deadly shooting outside westside apartment complex

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night at a westside apartment complex.
Officers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Westheimer. Police said a group of four men got into a fight with another man. According to police, someone in the group shot the victim with a pistol before leaving the complex.
Police said the man died at the scene.
Officials do not know what led to the argument. They said it appears the men were at least acquaintances and do not believe this was a random interaction.
Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).