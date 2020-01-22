FORT BEND, Texas —

A former peace officer with the Arcola Police Department, Cartrell Vonshae Carhee was indicted by a Fort Bend County Grand Jury for the felony offense of Theft by a Public Servant.

On Jan. 16 Carhee allegedly stole two Michael Kors purses without the effective consent of the owner while working as an officer for the Arcola Police Department. The indictment places the value of the purses between $750 and $2,500.

The theft of property that ranges in value from $750-$2,500 is normally a Class A Misdemeanor but, when the crime is committed by a public servant and the property came into the defendant’s custody, control, or possession by virtue of their status as a public servant, the penalty range is increased one level.

Arcola Police Chief, Michael Ellison, immediately reported the incident to the Texas Rangers, according to Brian Middleton, the Fort Bend County District Attorney.

“Chief Ellison immediately reported the incident to the Texas Rangers, requested an investigation, and provided the Arcola Police Department in-car videos of the traffic incident to which Officer Carhee was responding on the date in question," said Middleton.

