HCSO: Woman shot and killed in her west Harris County garage after coming home from work

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home in west Harris County where a fatal shooting was reported early Tuesday.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from the scene

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at a home on Appletree Hill Lane.

KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi is on the scene and reports a 31-year-old woman was shot several times by an unknown suspect after she pulled into her garage. Investigators said the woman had just returned home from work at a gentleman’s club in the Galleria.

It's believed about 50 shots were fired.

The victim died at the scene, tweeted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 18000 blk of Appletree Hill Ln. Preliminary info: an adult female has been shot multiple times and pronounced deceased. It appears she pulled up in her garage when unknown suspect(s) opened fire. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BBtjzXT2vk — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2021

Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators are now at the home.

Authorities are looking for a dark colored sedan, reported Choi.

We're told the shooter was in a dark colored sedan.

Shooting happened around 5:25am — @HCSOTexas looking at surveillance videos from neighborhood.

Most of the neighbors say they heard gunshots - one says it sounded like fireworks another — a machine gun.