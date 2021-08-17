HCSO: Woman shot and killed in her west Harris County garage after coming home from work

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home in west Harris County where a fatal shooting was reported early Tuesday.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at a home on Appletree Hill Lane.
KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi is on the scene and reports a 31-year-old woman was shot several times by an unknown suspect after she pulled into her garage. Investigators said the woman had just returned home from work at a gentleman’s club in the Galleria.
It's believed about 50 shots were fired.
The victim died at the scene, tweeted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators are now at the home.
Authorities are looking for a dark colored sedan, reported Choi.