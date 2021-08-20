Man critically wounded in home invasion, shooting in northwest Houston

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for four suspects after a break-in and shooting at an apartment home on the northwest side.

The shooting happened at about 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 5600 block of Antoine, according to Lt. E. Pavel.

Police believe four men in their 20s went to the home and broke down the door. They then got into an altercation with a 64-year-old victim inside.

Several shots were fired, and the victim was left in critical condition. The suspects fled the scene.

Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other, but at this time further details have not been released. Investigators said there was at least one witness inside the home.

Police said the victim suffered four or five gunshot wounds and was in surgery at the hospital at last check.