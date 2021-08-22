HPD: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Houston

Houston police said they are looking for an older-model Chevrolet pickup truck.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in northwest Houston.

This happened after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Antoine Drive.

Investigators said a woman was either walking in the roadway or near the roadway when a vehicle traveling southbound crashed into her. The impact of the crash caused the woman to fly several feet where she landed into a driveway, according to police.

The driver involved in the crash kept going and did not call 911.

When EMS arrived on scene they pronounced the woman dead.

Houston police said they have skimmed through surveillance footage in the area, but none of it shows the crash itself. It also doesn't show the suspect's vehicle, but police said they are looking for an older-model Chevrolet pickup truck.

Hit-and-run investigators have been assigned to the case and hope to release more information about the suspect's vehicle.

The woman who was killed has not been identified.

No further details have been released.