HOUSTON — Another resident of the Houston area has been identified and arrested after the attack at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, the FBI announced Friday.

This is the third arrest of its kind in our area, the FBI said.

FBI Houston Special Agents arrested Wilmar Montano Alvarado. He is scheduled to be in court on Friday afternoon. No further information about the suspect was immediately released.

A few weeks ago, the FBI began the process of trying to track down those involved in the breach at the Capitol, sorting through thousands of images and videos on social media — turning to the public for help in identifying the men and women.

Those involved in the riot managed to get around police forces and occupy the building. One woman was shot and killed during the riots, a Capitol Police officer died from injuries sustained during the riots and three others died from medical emergencies, WUSA reported.

