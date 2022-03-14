Spring woman charged with child abandonment ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

Angela Kay Huff appeared before a judge after she was charged with four counts of abandoning a child under the age of 15.

HOUSTON — A Spring woman appeared in court Monday morning after deputies say she abandoned her four small children last week.

Angela Kay Huff appeared before a judge after she was charged with four counts of abandoning a child under the age of 15. She is currently out on a $100,000 bond.

The judge has ordered that she undergo a mental health evaluation.

Her attorney said Huff has a history of mental illness. She also said that Huff does not have custody of her children and that they are being raised by her parents.

Four young children, two boys and two girls, were found abandoned during a welfare check in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said deputies responded around 11 p.m.to the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive after a group of teenagers spotted three of the children in a driveway, including one that was nude.

"Running up to us, screaming with excitement, like 'Oh my gosh, people,'" Lizette Lingle said. "One just rips off the diaper and comes running in the street naked."

"We knocked on their front door. Nobody answered," Johnathan Ubeda said. "We looked through their front window. Everything's a mess."

The teens walked inside the home to check to see if anyone was inside and as they were getting ready to leave, they said they heard a strange sound.

"When we left out the house, my girlfriend heard like a thump, like 'boom,' then a baby started crying, and when she goes back there to look, it's a whole little 1-year-old baby," Ubeda said.

The teens notified their parents who called deputies.

While it's not clear, the sheriff said the children may have been left alone for up to two days.

The oldest child, who deputies said was just 4 years old, told deputies they thought their mother was dead.

But their parents were very much alive. They were found in a motel about half an hour away in the 9100 block of Highway 6.

Huff, the mother of the children, was later charged. Her boyfriend, Markel Dorsey, 31, was charged with evading arrest and violating a protection order. Court documents state he violated a bond condition in a separate family violence case by speaking with and being in a motel room with Huff.

Dorsey is being held on a $25,000 bond for the charge of violating a protection order and a $2,500 bond for the evading arrest charge.