Man accused of gunning down his brother's suspected killer in NW Houston parking lot

Angel Chavira is accused of shooting and killing Luis Martinez, the man he believed killed his brother.

HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder for killing the man he believed shot and killed his brother, according to court documents.

Angel Chavira was being held at the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $300,000. He's accused of shooting and killing Luis Martinez, 39, just before noon on May 13.

What happened

On the day of the shooting, Martinez was seen on surveillance video at the La Michoacana on West 34th Street around 10 a.m. He parked his truck near the front door and entered the store.

Also seen on surveillance video is Chavira pulling up to the parking lot about 15 minutes later and parking near Martinez's truck. Chavira, his wife and three children got out of their car and entered the store, where they followed Martinez around, according to court documents.

After following Martinez for a while, Chavira, his wife and children all left the store and went back to their car. Moments later, another car pulled up and his wife and kids got in and left. Chavira stayed in the car waiting for Martinez to come out of the store, according to court documents.

Around 11 a.m., surveillance video showed Martinez coming out of the store and going to his truck. Right when he got in, Chavira pulled up alongside the truck and opened fire, according to court documents. After the initial shooting, he maneuvered his car around to get in another position to shoot again, court documents said. Chavira then got out of his car with a handgun and fired several more shots into the truck.

Revenge shooting?