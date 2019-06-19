HOUSTON — Andre Jackson, the man charged with murdering 11-year-old Josue Flores, was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation, according to court documents.

The order signed Wednesday requires the Harris County Center for Mental Health to evaluate Jackson due to “reasonable cause to believe (Jackson) is a person with mental illness or intellectual disability,” court documents read.

Jackson, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning following a grand jury indictment for Flores’ murder. He’s currently housed in the Harris County Jail. Prosecutors requested he be held on a $500,000 bond.

Jackson was at a Harris County courthouse Wednesday morning, though he didn’t make an appearance before a judge. He’s due back in court Aug. 13.

As he was escorted out of the courtroom by a group of police officers, Jackson told cameras: “I’m Gloria Jones’ son, Fox.”

Jackson’s parents, who were in the courtroom, declined any comment as they left the courthouse. Jackson's mom refused any comment after she left the Harris County Jail on Wednesday afternoon after meeting with her son.

Flores was murdered on May 17, 2016, as he walked home from Marshall Middle School in his Near Northside neighborhood in northeast Houston. Jackson, who was 27 at the time, was originally arrested for Flores’ murder, but the Harris County District Attorney’s Office dropped that charge due to inconclusive evidence at the time.

In the three years since, the Houston Police Department sent evidence to a lab in Florida for DNA testing. Those results pointed back to Jackson, district attorney Kim Ogg said.

