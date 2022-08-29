PCT 4: Man burns down back door of home, barricades himself inside teenage girl's room

The suspect was arrested after jumping out of a second-story window. He is being charged with burglary and two counts of arson.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of burning the back door of a home and barricading himself inside a teenage girl's room in northwest Harris County on Sunday has been arrested.

The suspect was identified as Andra Singleton. He has been charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony and two counts of arson, according to authorities.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, it appears as if Singleton attempted to break into the home on Lake Cypress Circle near FM 1960 by burning the back door with several chemicals before breaking a window.

Once Singleton got inside the home, he barricaded himself inside a 13-year-old girl's room, deputies said. While he was inside the room, he went through the girl's belongings and then pulled her hair while she was sleeping, authorities said. When the girl screamed, she got the attention of her parents, who called 911.

Investigators said Singleton was able to jump out of a second-story window to get away, but he was later found and taken into custody.