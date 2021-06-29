Man accused of selling stolen tailgates gets shot while talking with buyer, Houston police say

Anyone with information that could help Houston police should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s northwest side late Monday.

It was reported shortly before midnight along Amelia at Wirt, according to Lt. Bruce with the Houston Police Department.

Police said a man selling a tailgate was meeting with a potential buyer when someone drove by and opened fire on both. The seller was wounded and was taken to the hospital.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators learned the man who was shot is accused of using social media to sell stolen tailgates, and the tailgate he had with him Monday night was likely stolen earlier the same day.

Raw video: HPD investigating shooting on Amelia

It’s unknown if the alleged tailgate thefts were a motive for the shooting, however.

No names have been released.

