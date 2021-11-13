Authorities said an ambulance patient, 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, died when the ambulance overturned into a ditch.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A driver is facing DUI and homicide charges after a crash left the ambulance patient dead Friday night in Fairburn.

Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened shortly before 7:25 p.m. on West Camplebellton Street at Golightly Street.

A 34-year-old certified paramedic was driving a 2007 Ford Econoline Prime Care EMS ambulance (non-emergency), authorities said, when he "failed to maintain" his lane and drove off the west shoulder of the roadway. Prime Care dispatch told 11Alive that the man did work for their company.

Authorities said an ambulance patient, 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, died when the ambulance overturned into a ditch. Further investigation revealed that the patient was in the back unrestrained.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail where he was charged with DUI combination less safe, homicide by vehicle 2nd degree, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container.

GSP also said that one other passenger was in the front seat of the vehicle, but did not have any injuries. They did not reveal if the passenger was a fellow employee of the driver or family member of the victim.