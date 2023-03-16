AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy last seen with his mother in west Houston

Authorities believe Joshua Saldana-Hernandez, 2, is with his mother, 18-year-old Jennifer Hernandez.

HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a 2-year-old boy who's believed to be with his mother.

The Houston Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Joshua Saldana-Hernandez who authorities think is with his mother, 18-year-old Jennifer Hernandez.

Joshua was last seen Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. when he and his mother walked away from the 3600 block of Woodchase Drive near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and South Gessner Road, according to authorities.

Joshua was wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans. Jennifer Hernandez was last seen wearing a black top and black pants.

HPD investigators said they believe the boy is in danger.

Joshua has black hair and brown eyes. He's about 25 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call authorities immediately.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Certain criteria need to be met in order for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert for a missing child age 17 or younger.

First, there needs to be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction occurred. Additionally, the law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Another criterion is that there is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction that would assist in the recovery of the child, such as a vehicle description or license plate number.

As part of the AMBER Alert, the child's name and other critical date elements, including the child abduction flag, are entered into the National Crime Information Center.

The AMBER Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.