CELINA, Texas — Updated at 2:10 p.m. to reflect that the boy has been found safe.
Authorities have confirmed that a 2-year-old Celina boy at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found safe.
Celina police said around 12:45 p.m., the toddler was located in McKinney and was reunited with his mother. The boy was unharmed at the time officials found him.
An alert was issued overnight after police said the boy was taken by his father, Isaac Pugh.
Celina police allege Pugh forced his way into his ex-wife's home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, before assaulting her and taking their son. He fled the scene in the truck.
Officials said Pugh was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident. No other details were released by police, as they said this is an ongoing investigation.