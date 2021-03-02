Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police confirmed the boy was found safe in McKinney.

CELINA, Texas — Updated at 2:10 p.m. to reflect that the boy has been found safe.

Authorities have confirmed that a 2-year-old Celina boy at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found safe.

Celina police said around 12:45 p.m., the toddler was located in McKinney and was reunited with his mother. The boy was unharmed at the time officials found him.

NEW: 2-year old at center of Celina Amber Alert has been safely recovered in McKinney - reunited with mother. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/i38Q8yp5tD — David Goins (@dgoins) February 3, 2021

An alert was issued overnight after police said the boy was taken by his father, Isaac Pugh.

Celina police allege Pugh forced his way into his ex-wife's home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, before assaulting her and taking their son. He fled the scene in the truck.