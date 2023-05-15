Caught on camera: Student robbed, beaten in Brazoria County after getting off school bus

The Alvin ISD student had just gotten off the school bus in Iowa Colony when another teen jumped out of a car and pistol-whipped him.

IOWA COLONY, Texas — An Alvin ISD student was robbed and beaten when he got off the school bus and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Police are still looking for the 17-year-old suspect.

It happened Thursday, March 11, in Iowa Colony near Manvel.

Home surveillance video obtained by KHOU 11 shows what happened.

The 17-year-old victim got off the bus in the Sterling Lakes subdivision and he was ambushed. A car pulled up and a teen with a gun jumped out of the backseat.

The victim can be heard telling him over and over that he doesn't have anything.

That's when the robber starts pistol-whipping him with a semi-automatic pistol before jumping back into the car that sped away.

Police tell us they know who the 17-year-old suspect is and have a warrant for his arrest on an aggravated robbery charge. They spent the day looking for him but had no luck.



Police say the victim is still recovering from his injuries.

Alvin ISD told KHOU 11 they weren't aware of the incident until we called them Monday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Iowa Colony Police Department.