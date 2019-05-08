HOUSTON — An altercation outside of a bar turned into a deadly shooting on the south side Sunday night.

This happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ennis Street near Blodgett.

Houston police say they responded to a call of a shooting at the location and found a man who had been shot outside of the bar. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim and another man were outside of the bar when they got into some sort of altercation. The other man pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Police say the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, but they do not have a description of him.

Investigators added they are still talking to witnesses and checking to see if the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

