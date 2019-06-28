HOUSTON — An altercation between two groups of men left one dead at an apartment complex overnight in the Clear Lake area.

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a complex located just off Bay Area Boulevard just north of the Johnson Space Center.

Houston police say the victim was shot in the chest while inside the apartment complex. The victim was walking with another man when they were approached by a dark-colored car in the parking lot.

For some reason whoever was inside that car shot him, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now investigators were at the scene for hours talking to witnesses, trying to piece together why this man was shot.

Police are now asking the public for help to find the shooter’s car which they say is a dark-colored compact car that’s missing a hub cap from the driver’s side back tire.

If you have any information, call Houston police.

