Man found dead in driveway of cemetery in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday in the driveway of a cemetery in southeast Houston.

This scene was in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa, just south of Hobby Airport.

Investigators said police responded to a person down call just before 3 a.m., and when they arrived on scene, they found a man unresponsive in the entrance driveway of a cemetery.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

An investigation into the man's death is ongoing, but police said it appears he suffered blunt trauma to the head.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Clear Lake officers are at a homicide scene 8600 Almeda Genoa. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/AzuksmifFH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 4, 2021

Check back for any updates on this developing story.