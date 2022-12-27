Deadly shooting at SE Houston apartment complex sparked by courtyard fight, HPD says

Houston police said two men were arguing in the courtyard when at least one of them opened fire.

HOUSTON — One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday after a shooting in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Allendale Road, just outside the Loop near the intersection of Howard Drive and Galveston Road, police said.

According to investigators, the two men got into an argument in the apartment courtyard. At least one of the men opened fire, police said.

Both men were taken to an area hospital. One was pronounced dead and the other was reportedly in stable condition, police said.

Investigators said they're talking to witnesses to try to find out what happened.