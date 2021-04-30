Child grazed by bullet in Houston's Allendale community; search for shooter underway

The 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while she was asleep.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspect who shot an 11-year-old girl Friday while she was asleep.

This happened at about 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Ahrens Street.

According to the Houston Police Department, the young girl and her family were all asleep inside their home when someone outside started shooting. One of the bullets grazed the young girl's ear.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed as stable.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and no suspect information.

This is why HPD needs your help.

If you know anything about this shooting or have any information on the suspect(s), please call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.