SAN ANTONIO — An alleged thief who is accused of stealing a catalytic converter was shot by an employee trying to stop him Monday morning. This happened at San Pedro near Basse Road a little before 7 a.m.

The person who shot the suspected thief is an unidentified 48-year-old man who police say was working at a nearby business when he noticed the theft unfolding. He was arrested and charged after the incident.

The alleged would-be thief was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the alleged shooter ran into the parking lot when he noticed someone trying to steal the converter, a hot commodity among criminals.

The shooting victim tried to flee and hit that employee with his vehicle, police say, at which point the employee "pulled out a gun and shot at him, striking him in the lower body."

"Every case is different," an SAPD spokesperson said in regards to why the car owner was charged when trying to defend his property. "We have to account for totality of circumstances before saying someone's actions are justified or not. In this case, the detectives on scene were able to talk to all involved parties and make a determination."

Eurospeed International is doors down from where the shooting happened. General Manager Eli Sepulveda said thieves have been hitting his car dealership so many times that he has lost count and stopped reporting to police.

"I was like, wow,” he said. "When I showed up to work, there was a lot of cars, a lot of police cars."

Sepulveda said he was questioned by officers on Monday morning.

"They asked us about catalytic converters and the vehicle in question," he said.

Sepulveda knows the man who reportedly fired the shots.

“He is a hard worker,” he said. “It is just frustrating to me. I mean, at first you are like, wow some justice happened today and then you hear the latter and maybe that didn't happen today."

Sepulveda wants more action on catalytic converter thefts.

“What I would like to see at the local level is San Antonio to take it more seriously,” he said. “And have a dedicated team."

KENS 5 asked SAPD if the alleged thief will be facing any charges, and are still waiting on a response.

