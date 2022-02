Houston police say a man began shooting at officers Monday morning when they tried to arrest him.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a man believed to be a robbery suspect was shot by officers Monday morning in North Harris County.

It happened in the 800 block of Oak West Drive, between I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road.

According to an HPD tweet, the officers were trying to arrest the man around 10:45 a.m. when the man began shooting. The officers returned fire, HPD said.

Police said the man was hit, but his condition wasn't immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

