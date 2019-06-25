HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a homeowner allegedly shot and killed a burglar in north Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 9200 block of Rockcliff. They said a man broke into the home and the homeowner shot him.

Officials said the alleged intruder died at the scene.

