Hit-and-run driver arrested after fatal crash on Sam Houston Parkway, deputies say

Dagoberto Pablo Monge, 50, was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A local driver has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run crash victim died from their injuries, the Harris County Constable’s Office reported.

Dagoberto Pablo Monge, 50, is charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death. It's a second degree felony charge.

Precinct 4 deputies said Monge was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into the back of a white van about 5:22 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway North. He then allegedly drove off without helping the other driver.

The victim suffered serious injuries that ultimately resulted in his death, constables said.

Officers were later able to find Monge using his license plate number. He was taken into custody at a family member’s house.

Monge is currently being held at the Harris County jail. His bond is set at $10,000.