Alleged carjacker escapes after crashing vehicle along North Freeway, deputies say

It happened just after midnight Tuesday on the North Freeway service road near Parramatta Lane in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged carjacker who escaped on foot after crashing the stolen vehicle along the North Freeway service road, investigators confirmed.

Officers writing a stolen vehicle report had just put out a description of the car when another deputy spotted the suspect shortly after midnight.

Investigators said the driver also had his headlights turned off, prompting further suspicion from officers. They tried to initiate a traffic stop, but deputies said the driver kept going.

The officers chased the vehicle until it crashed along the I-45 service road near Parramatta Lane in north Harris County. When deputy arrived, the driver had already left.

A perimeter was set up, and a helicopter and K-9 unit were dispatched to aid in the search, but the driver hasn't been found.