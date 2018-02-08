CHANNELVIEW, Texas — All eight children have been rescued from a Channelview daycare where a chase suspect was holed up.
The incident began after deputies tried to pull over the suspect for allegedly running a red light. Police say the suspect ran and fired shots at officers before barricading himself in a home daycare where eight children were inside.
All eight children were rescued. The 19-year-old suspect, identified as Jonas Dunlap, is now in custody.
As Air 11 flew over the scene, SWAT officers were seen climbing out of a window with the children and running across the street.
Several minutes later, a 14-year-old was rescued.
Deputies say the suspect picked that particular house because it is his grandmother's. They believe the suspect ran because he has an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas.
Deputies said the suspect had opened fire on a deputy constable from Precinct 3, but the deputy wasn't hurt.
The suspect's child and the child's mother were in the car during the chase. They remained in the vehicle after the suspect bailed out.
The children rescued from the house are being taken to a nearby fire station to be checked out.