'She's my baby' | Alief woman hoping burglar returns stolen 14-year-old dog

Her dog is a 14-year-old Yorkshire Terrier and Alexandra said she requires medication.

HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out.

Well, that's exactly what Alief resident Alexandra Medellin said happened to her Thursday evening - all as she watched it unfold while on the phone with police.

“Why you would take somebody's dog like, what, what? What value does does that bring to you?” said Alexandra Medellin. “It's devastating. I don't I don't I don't feel like I don't feel right."

She said the burglar entered her home through the garage and used a hammer to get into her house. In security video she shared with KHOU 11, a person can be seen closing her gate and later walking out of the house with a dog in hand.

“She's fixed. You can't breed her. She has no teeth, her tongue sticks out. Like, I'm the only person that will look at her and be like, 'This is the most beautiful precious dog in the whole world,' because she's my baby," Alexandra said.

She said her 5-year-old daughter Anastasia was right next to her crying as she watched the burglar take Lilly.

“That's my daughter's sister. You know, like she's an only child. So like that is our family member," Alexandra said.

The reason Alexandra was out of the house was because she had been at the hospital all day with her dad, who she said was being transferred to hospice care.

"[It] was already devastating enough, like, it's taking all of my energy out, but to have somebody come in your space and violate it and and take your dog, you know, like the most irreplaceable possession that you have, the most valuable thing in my in my heart," Alexandra said.

She said the burglar didn't just make away with her stuff, they took all her equipment that she uses as a creative designer - including lenses and her laptop.

“That's my main source of everything. Sure. No, I can't I can't work right now," she said.

But, she's only asking for the one thing back she said is irreplaceable.

“I just want my dog back. No questions asked. I just want her back," Alexandra said.