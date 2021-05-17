Three children caught in the middle of gunshots in Alief area; one injured

A man was shot and a 3-year-old was injured when they were hit by shrapnel. Fortunately, they are both expected to survive.

HOUSTON — Three children were caught in the middle of gunshots Sunday after a man was targeted in a shooting in the Alief area.

The man was shot and one of the children was hit by shrapnel, which is fragments from the bullets. Fortunately, the other two children were not harmed.

This incident happened in the 11700 block of Zarroll Drive.

Houston police said the man was standing near a parked white SUV with the three children inside the vehicle— a 3, 4 and 7-year-old. That's when a light-colored car pulled up next to the man and two people got out.

The two people then allegedly opened fire on the man before getting back in the car and driving away.

Both the man and the 3-year-old were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are expected to survive.

The other two children are now with family.

It's unknown the relationship the man had with the children.

At this point, police don't have a motive or a description of the suspects responsible, but an investigation is underway.

If you know anything about this scene, please call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.