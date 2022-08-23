2 dead following murder-suicide in Alief, police say

HPD said the man shot a woman and then himself Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man and woman were found dead in the Alief area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Alief Codine Road near the S. Dairy Ashford intersection.

Police have not released many details, but said the man shot a woman and then himself in a murder-suicide. Both victims were dead at the scene.

Police ask that everyone avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.

Or text LOVEIS to 22522.