Man killed in his garage in early morning shooting in Alief area, Houston police say

Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots Friday morning near the corner of Grove Glen Drive and Kirkwood Road in the Alief area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Friday morning in the Alief area.

According to police, the man was shot and killed in his garage at a home on Grove Glen Drive near Kirkwood Road around 7:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified, but neighbors said they saw a black SUV leave the scene after the shooting.

“He doesn’t deserve this, he works hard, he works really hard. I don’t know who wants to target him,” a neighbor who became close friends with the victim told KHOU 11.

The neighbor said the man was a contractor who would even help out around her house.

“My pipe broke, he comes to fix my pipe. Every little thing he comes to do, he doesn’t even charge me…how can someone do this?” she said.

The neighbor said he was the main provider for his family who lived at the house. She wants answers to who could be responsible.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re encouraged to contact police.