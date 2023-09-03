Man accused of killing Alief ISD teacher dies in apparent suicide, police say

Investigators said Charvas Thompson took his own life while in jail in Louisiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHREVEPORT, La. — The man arrested and charged in the death of an Alief ISD teacher died in an apparent suicide, according to Sugar Land police.

Investigators said Charvas Thompson took his own life while in jail in Louisiana.

Thompson is accused of killing Wendy Duan in January 2023.

The two met on the "MeetMe" dating app a week before Thompson allegedly shot and killed her during an argument, according to investigators.

Thompson was arrested at a home in Shreveport, Louisiana after detectives were able to gather enough evidence to identify him as the suspect in the case and secure an arrest warrant.

What happened

The shooting happened on Jan. 7 at Duan's home in Sugar Land's New Territory subdivision.

Information from witnesses is that there was some sort of argument inside the home that spilled into the backyard and then shots were heard.

Police were called after neighbors heard several gunshots. When they arrived, Duan was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. Thompson had already got away.

"It's very sad about that because she's very young and vibrant," Saly Thomas said of Duan. "It's very sad. We're all very sad about it."

Detectives quickly identified Thompson after interviewing witnesses at the scene, reviewing video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

An arrest warrant was issued the next day charging Thompson with murder.

Thompson was found in Shreveport on Jan. 11 and was taken into custody without incident.

Thompson was waiting to be extradited back to Texas to face murder charges.

He had a criminal record ranging from a 2022 misdemeanor case out of Harris County where he was arrested for family violence. He has a drug charge out of Montgomery County and a 2018 theft charge in Harris County.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).