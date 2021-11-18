x
Alief ISD warns of attempted child abduction reported near Killough Middle School

The suspects were riding around in an unknown older model, black 4-door sedan with a dull paint job and a paper license plate, according to the district.
HOUSTON — Alief ISD wants the community to be on alert of an attempted child abduction that was reported near Killough Middle School Thursday.

The district did not provide much detail on the incident but said it happened in the 13300 block of Carvel Lane.

The two suspects appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s,  according to the district. No other details were given. 

It was reported they were driving around in an unknown older model, black 4-door sedan with a dull paint job and a paper license plate. The vehicle also had front-end damage, Alief ISD said.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, call police at 281-498-2542.

