Woman charged with capital murder in connection with Houston couple, their 6-year-old daughter's killings last summer

Investigators say Alexus Williams was involved in the murders of Donyavia Lagway, Gregory Carhee and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee inside their southwest Houston home.

HOUSTON — A woman has been charged in connection with the murders of a southwest Houston couple and their 6-year-old daughter last summer.

Alexus Chenelle Williams, 29, is charged with three counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of Gregory Carhee, 35, and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee inside their southwest Houston apartment on June 30.

Their 10-year-old daughter was also shot and critically wounded. That brave little girl survived by playing dead as she held her 1-year-old baby brother who'd been thrown across the room by the killer.

Editor's note: The video in this story originally aired on July 1, 2021.

Xavier Davis, 28, was arrested in early July on three capital murder charges and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case.

A second aggravated assault charge was later added in connection with a carjacking before the murders. The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in the 10,000 block of Larkwood and Davis used it as his getaway car after the murders in the 12100 block of Fondren, according to HPD.

Investigators said the triple murder scene in the 12100 block of Fondren Road, which is near the intersection with West Airport Boulevard.

"This was a very, very tragic scene," said Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu with HPD. "We're sending out prayers to the family. This was not only a difficult scene for us but for the family as well."

Donyavia’s cousin, Ronette Terrell said no one deserved to go through anything like this, especially her kids.

“Why? That’s what I don’t understand,” Ronette said. “When I got the phone call I was just in disbelief and then she told me that they had both passed and I was saying that couldn’t be true."

Ronette said the 10-year-old’s quick thinking saved her life.

“She waited until he left and pretended that she was dead and then when he left she locked the door, grabbed her little brother, called her grandmother,” she said.

The couple also had an 8-year-old boy who was not home at the time. Family members said Donyavia had just learned she was pregnant with her fifth child.

Davis was already in jail on an unrelated family violence charge when detectives linked him to the triple murder case.