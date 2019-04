HOUSTON — The search is over for a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since Monday.

Police had been searching for Nina Yang and believed her to be in danger.

According to the University of Houston-Downtown Police, Yang was last seen at One Main Street in Houston on Monday around 12:20 p.m.

But an alert at 9:06 p.m. Thursday said the alert was discontinued.

Yang's condition was not immediately clear.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: