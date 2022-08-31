Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month

Edwin Favela had just left work Aug. 19 when he was struck and killed by vehicles that didn't stop to help. On Wednesday, a man was arrested and charged in the case.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month.

HCSO investigators said they arrested 19-year-old Alejandro Monsibais on Wednesday afternoon. He's being charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death in connection with the crash that killed 21-year-old Edwin Favela on Aug. 19.

Monsibais was arrested at his home without incident. His vehicle was also taken by investigators.

Authorities said they're still searching for a second suspect in the case.

What happened

Favela was on his way home from work near the intersection of East Hardy and Mooney roads, near the Hardy Toll Road, when he was hit by two speeding cars.

Video from a nearby camera captured the moment Favela was hit. The video appears to show Favela turning, and moments later, two cars speeding by.

Favela was taken to an area hospital where he remained in the intensive-care unit for seven days. He died last Thursday.

Favela had just left work at a nearby taco truck where his mother said he was working in order to pay for his son to get ear implants.

Investigation mix-up

On Tuesday, Favela's family said investigators had dropped the ball in the case. The crash happened on Aug. 19. On Aug. 22, the Houston Police Department said it assigned the case to an investigator. HPD then said it handed the case over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on the same day.

But, HCSO said it didn't get the case until Aug. 25.

Favela's mother said she personally emailed HPD Police Chief Troy Finner, and when she heard back from him, the ball started rolling on the investigation.

How to help

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.