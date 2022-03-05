Aldine ISD employee accused of hitting special needs student for touching things on her desk

Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez-Valencia is charged with injury to a child and a judge set her bond at $30,000.

HOUSTON — A 22-year-old Aldine Independent School District para-professional accused of hitting a special needs student faced a judge on Tuesday.

Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez-Valencia is charged with injury to a child under the age of 15. She's accused of hitting a 6-year-old, non-verbal student with autism. The attack was caught on camera.

The judge set her bond at $30,000.

Prior to the incident with Gonzalez-Valencia, the school's principal said she was approached by the student's parents who told her they believed something was happening to her son at school.

When the school principal reviewed video from the classroom, she saw the boy being physically assaulted by a teacher as well as Gonzalez-Valencia, according to court documents.

Court appearance

What happened

According to court documents, the incident involving Gonzalez-Valencia happened on March 25 at Raymond Elementary School.

The video shows Gonzalez-Valencia sitting at a desk organizing papers at about 9:20 a.m. About five minutes later, the student walks up to her desk and starts to "touch and pick up an item on the front of the desk," according to court documents.

At that time, Gonzalez-Valencia "uses her right arm and hand and strikes" the student in the head, court documents said. The boy grabbed his head in pain and Gonzalez-Valencia told him to "move," according to court documents.

Who is Gonzalez-Valencia?

