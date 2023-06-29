x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fight between family members ends in deadly shooting in Aldine, sheriff says

The sheriff said the fight was initially between two family members but a third family member allegedly got in between and shot one of them.
Credit: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fight between family members ended in a deadly shooting in Aldine on Thursday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 500 block of Rainy River Drive, which is near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and the North Freeway.

Gonzalez said the fight was initially between two family members but a third family member allegedly got in between and shot one of them.

The victim, only identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were given.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Thieves targeting vehicles at Houston airports

Before You Leave, Check This Out