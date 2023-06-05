No, you won't be able to watch AJ Armstrong's third capital murder trial on TV or online. Here's why

This is the third capital murder trial for AJ Armstrong. His first two trials ended in mistrials when jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.

HOUSTON — For the third time, AJ Armstong will sit through yet another capital murder trial after being accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016.

If you're wondering how to watch the AJ Armstrong trial, the short answer is -- you can't.

There's no way to watch the trial on TV or online because the judge wants to limit publicity in order for a fair trial to be had. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom and no one inside the courtroom will be able to use their cellphones or laptops. The judge has also issued a gag order that will limit what Armstrong's lawyers and prosecutors can tell the public during the trial.

Opening statements for Armstrong's third trial were expected to take place Monday, June 5 but it was rescheduled for Monday, June 12 due to an issue "outside the court's control."

Ten men and six women have been selected to make up the 12 jurors and four alternates for Armstrong's trial.

If Armstrong is convicted, he'll be sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 40 years. He's not eligible for the death penalty because of his age when the crime happened.