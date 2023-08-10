Forensic psychiatrist evaluates text messages from both A.J. and Josh Armstrong to their parents

Dr. Ian Lamoureaux said messages from Josh to his parents were sympathetic and showed he loved them. He called AJ Armstrong's messages consistently manipulative.

The prosecution in the Antonio "AJ" Armstrong capital murder retrial called its final witness Thursday morning.

Armstrong is on trial for the third time. He's accused of killing Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong in their Bellaire-area home in southwest Houston in 2016 when he was 16 years old. The first two times ended in mistrials.

The state started Thursday by calling Dr. Ian Lamoureaux, a Phoenix-based forensic psychiatrist brought in to review case records, including text messages.

“I do think that text messages are kind of the modern insight into people’s souls,” he said.

He looked at text messages between A.J. Armstrong’s older brother, Josh, and their parents. The text messages were from the spring of 2016 to the summer when the killings happened.

“Josh was clearly not psychotic in these text messages,” he testified.

Lamoureaux said the text messages appeared to be “empathetic,” offering emotional support to his mother, Dawn Armstrong, as she was working through issues with AJ Armstrong. He testified that Josh was “clearly not psychotic” and said he could tell that he loved his mother.

“He’s really trying to build her back up when she’s feeling low,” he said.

Lamoureuax was then asked about texts between AJ Armstrong and his mother.

“AJ’s text messages were almost always consistently manipulative,” he testified, noting the messages were devoid of any empathy.

He testified that she would send him lengthy messages and receive back very short ‘yes ma’am, no ma’am’ answers.

Lamoureax then was asked about Josh’s medical records. He testified that there were a lot of them after the killings, but none before. He said that six months after his parents’ deaths, Josh checked himself into Ben Taub at his grandparents’ urging.

At the time, Josh told staff that he hadn’t been able to process the deaths of his parents, saying that they still hadn’t caught the suspects and he’s paranoid that whoever did it may come after him. He accused family members, friends, and even strangers as possible suspects.

“This is actually quite tragic because it shows a young man who is just grief-stricken and unable to cope with the death of his parents,” Lamourueax said.

Lamoureaux testified that later records indicated that Josh would experience a “more hopeful outlook on life.”

“This is really not how someone who feels guilt for their actions would present,” he testified, saying this didn’t hint at schizophrenia at all, but rather PTSD related to his parents’ deaths.

AJ Armstrong’s defense had previously indicated Josh could have been behind the killings.

After Thursday morning's testimony, the court went into recess until 11:15 a.m. Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case in the afternoon.

KHOU 11’s Adam Bennett is in the courtroom. Watch for his reports on KHOU 11 News.

Thursday's testimony comes a day after Josh Armstrong's girlfriend gave tearful testimony on the stand.

If convicted this time around, Armstrong, now 23, would face a sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 40 years.