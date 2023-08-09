Tearful testimony from ex-girlfriend of AJ Armstrong's older brother on day 8 of capital murder trial

Hannah Pilon testified that the murders of Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong completely changed Josh. “It took over his whole life. It got worse every day."

On day seven of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr.'s capital murder trial, his brother's ex-girlfriend took the stand. Hannah Pilon's emotional testimony could be key because the defense has painted Josh Armstrong as a more likely suspect in their parents' deaths.

AJ is accused of killing Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong in their Bellaire-area home in southwest Houston in 2016 when he was 16 years old.

AJ and his then-12-year-old sister were in the house at the time, but defense attorneys have pointed out that Josh lived in an apartment around the corner, had access to the house alarm codes and has a history of mental illness.

Hannah testified that she lived in the same complex as Josh and they were together all the time.

“He was the most loving, caring person that I knew,” she said. “I wanted to spend my whole life with him. He was everything to me.”

She said Josh was with her the night his parents were killed. Josh's cousin Trenton was also there and they were playing video games when she went to bed.

Hannah described Josh’s demeanor as “frantic” “scared” and “worried” when he woke her up.

“He shook me awake. I woke up. I was really confused at first," Hannah said. “He says, ‘Babe, wake up! Somebody’s in the house!’”

Hannah testified that Josh grabbed his shotgun from the closet and ran to his parents’ house with Trenton. She then called 911.

She said Josh was “devastated" when he returned.

“He looked so sad. His face was puffy. You could tell that he had been crying," Hannah told the court. "He just wanted to go to sleep. I tried to comfort him the best I could.”

Hannah said Josh "completely changed" after that.

Prosecutor John Jordan then asked her if Josh showed any signs of mental illness prior to the murders. At that point, the couple had dated for about a year.

“No, and I want to be very, very clear about this. Josh was never like this before. This completely ruined his life," she replied.

Hannah said she noticed changes in him three weeks to one month after the murders and he became paranoid.

“We had to leave Texas. I wasn’t allowed to talk to anybody and tell them where I was," she explained.

She said Josh developed a list of people who could have killed his parents and "everybody" was on it, including her.

“I said, ‘Josh, I was there with you. There’s no way I could have done it.’”

She testified that the note that was left on the kitchen counter inside the Armstrong home the night of the murders “played a big part in him being scared.”

“It took over his whole life," she said.

They went to Colorado for around 3 weeks but had to return so Hannah could start a job.

She broke up with him about a year after his parents were killed.

She started crying when prosecutors showed her a photo of Josh with his mom, then one of Josh smiling in a suit.

Hannah stayed in a relationship with Josh for another year before breaking up with him. She said he wouldn't get help, didn't want to do anything, and stopped hanging out with his friends. He was obsessed with finding out who killed his parents.

“It got worse every day. The paranoia got so bad. I couldn’t do it anymore," she said through tears.

When asked if Josh was ever violent toward her she said no, not even after the murders.

“Never once did he put a hand on me. Never once did he threaten me.”

In September 2016, Josh went to Ben Taub Hospital for the first time. Prosecutor John Jordan read from the medical report:

Depression, anxiety, substance abuse, suicidal due to his parents’ murder

No prior psychiatric history

Came to the hospital voluntarily at the urging of his grandparents

“Patient does not believe his younger brother committed the crime and is unsure who did.”

Josh’s best friend (roommate from College Station) recently died

Josh went to Austin for a while, self-medicated with alcohol and drugs

Read something called “The Pearl” and became convinced his cousin Trenton (who was with him the night of the murders) killed his parents. Trenton later died.

Becomes tearful at the memory of his mom telling him at 13 that Antonio Senior was not his biological dad

Parents' death: “the most distressing, traumatic event”

During cross-examination, defense lawyer Rick Detoto told Pilon she can’t be sure Josh never left his apartment because she was asleep before and after the murders happened.

Pilon responded that if Josh left the house, his dog would have barked and woken her up.

“I think having alternate suspects out there in a case where you’re going to hang your hat on reasonable doubt is something that you see in a lot of courtrooms across Harris County," KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said. "I think it’s a tactic that’s been successful in the past, and so I think they’re using it again.”

If convicted this time around, Armstrong, now 23, would face a sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 40 years.