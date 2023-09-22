AJ Armstrong transferred to South Texas prison to serve life sentence for killing parents

The TDCJ confirmed that Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr., now 23, was moved from the Harris County Jail to a prison in Beeville.

HOUSTON — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong has been moved to a South Texas prison where he will serve a life sentence for killing his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, in 2016.

He was convicted of capital murder in his third trial last month and sentenced to life.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms Armstrong, now 23, is at the Garza West unit in Beeville.

Earlier this month, Armstrong's new attorney said he was hoping to file a motion for a new trial.

Patrick McCann visited his client before he was transferred from the Harris County Jail.

"He's very cheerful and optimistic despite the circumstances,” McCann said. "He misses his family and I know that he misses his wife and child, so the best I can do is get busy and hopefully get him a shot at coming back to them."

McCann said he's hoping to find possible new witnesses and evidence that jurors have not seen.