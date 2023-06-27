New Jersey man arrested in voice-cloning scam that targeted Houston-area residents

Ronald Guzman, 26, is being held in a New Jersey jail as he awaits extradition to Texas.

Records show Ronald Guzman was arrested in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and is awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Guzman was charged with felony theft in April after prosecutors tracked him down by tracing money to a New Jersey bank account. During the scam, a man on the phone claimed to be a public defender named John Steinburg.

According to charging documents, Guzman used the same name in a number of scams across Tennessee, Utah, New Jersey, and Texas.

KHOU 11 News interviewed some of the victims in March, who reported a separate case. The couple, Fred and Kathy, said they were happy to hear someone was being held responsible for the scam.

"I was surprised to start with because I didn't expect that to happen," Fred said.

They told us they were called by a man claiming to be a public defender named Steinburg. The person then put someone that sounded like their son on the line and asked for thousands of dollars to get out of jail.

In October 2022, a Houston woman gave $20,000 cash to get her son out of jail. Then wired a second $20,000 payment, but found out none of it was true.

Prosecutor Sheila Hansel works in the Consumer Fraud Division at the Harris County District Attorney's Office. She said they were aware of cases in other states.

"It's a script. It's exactly the same -- the actors involved, and there is a team. They all say the same things. It's the same story," Hansel said. "When you wire something, it leaves a very nice trail. It was kind of rewarding to put a face to the person who was taking the money out of the bank and have that person identified."

Hansel said scammers like this don't usually operate alone and that there are likely other suspects and victims.