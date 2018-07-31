HOUSTON – Police arrested an auto theft suspect wanted on an aggravated assault charge after a short chase in southeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, a patrol officer stopped a suspect vehicle with a paper license plate around 11 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Brailsfort. After running the plate, the car came back as being reported stolen.

Vehicle pursuit just concluded Telephone at BW 8. Male with felony warrant for agg assault was driving a stolen car. Suspect fled on foot after he got a flat. No injuries or accidents. 202 pic.twitter.com/VLsNQNgTJ3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 31, 2018

When police approached the driver, he sped off leading them on a pursuit down Telephone Road toward Beltway 8.

However, once the suspect got to Beltway 8, he ended up getting a flat and tried to run away from the scene, police said. Police chased him down to the parking lot of a flea market and took him into custody.

Police said the suspect had a warrant for an arrest for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

© 2018 KHOU